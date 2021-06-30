Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on RTMVY. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 10,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.