Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) versus Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Critical Survey

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian -60.16% -178.93% -91.74% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

Risk & Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 881.89 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.30 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.11

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Vista Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

