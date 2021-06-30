RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.32. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$22.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -114.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.