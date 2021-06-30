Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 668,035 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $60.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $83,537,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

