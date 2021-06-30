Robert Coffin Sells 14,663 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 773,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,232. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.