Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Roche by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $324.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

