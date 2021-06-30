Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B traded up C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$66.08. The stock has a market cap of C$33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.30.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.