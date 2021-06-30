Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.97

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.97 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 39087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

