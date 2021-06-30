Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,087 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $90,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,642 shares of company stock worth $7,641,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

