Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

NG opened at GBX 923.80 ($12.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 925.19. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

