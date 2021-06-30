Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,185 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $152,241,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,838,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 459,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

