Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Agenus worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,517,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 592,795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 656,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 651,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 542,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Agenus stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

