Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

