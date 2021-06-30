Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,139 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 215.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SBSI opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

