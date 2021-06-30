Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,849 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 175,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

