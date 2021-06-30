Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 160,681 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 160,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.