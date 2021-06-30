Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,712 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 126.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $67,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

