Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,243 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

