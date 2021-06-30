Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

