Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 6.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.32. 11,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 446,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.