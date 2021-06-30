Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SMTI stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.