Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 119,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.