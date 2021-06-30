Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.45. 115,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,471. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.