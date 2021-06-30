Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Citigroup began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

