Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $36,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 39,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,844. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

