Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 1,886.3% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SANP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Santo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

