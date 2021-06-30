Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.05. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 41,692 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

The firm has a market cap of $301.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

