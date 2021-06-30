Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $17,340,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.