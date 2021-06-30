Scotiabank Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sector Outperform

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.