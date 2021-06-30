Scott Robinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,288,601.10.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEY shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

