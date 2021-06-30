SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 84,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.46 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

