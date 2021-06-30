Sei Investments Co. Buys 9,769 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QCR were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

