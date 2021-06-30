Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,377 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NEP stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.