Sei Investments Co. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCU opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

