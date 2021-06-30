Sei Investments Co. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,528 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 283,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $947.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

