Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

