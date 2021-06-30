Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,667 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of MSG Networks worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MSG Networks by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

MSGN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $815.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

