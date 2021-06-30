Sei Investments Co. Sells 600 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

