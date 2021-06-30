Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,262. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

