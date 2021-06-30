Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

