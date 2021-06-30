Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 92,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

