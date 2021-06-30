Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Sells $1,177,855.12 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.