Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.83 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.83 million and approximately $47,068.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00045555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00021446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007771 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

