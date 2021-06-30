Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $117,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $4,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.