Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,396 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.