Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 675 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after buying an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 stock opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

