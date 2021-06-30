Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

