Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

