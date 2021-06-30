Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,231 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,193 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.