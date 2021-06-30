SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 76,032 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 301.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.